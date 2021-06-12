Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.42.

MTN stock opened at $320.03 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,428,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

