Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin Sells 1,492 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

