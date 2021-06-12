Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin Sells 1,492 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MTN stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.