USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 871,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 871,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,041,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

NYSE PBR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 37,540,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,395,371. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.2859 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.