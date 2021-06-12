USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 498,841 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,749,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498,841 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

WFC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,389,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,188,594. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

