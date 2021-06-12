USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $181,568,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after buying an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,735 shares of company stock valued at $41,012,656 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.51. 636,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.08. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

