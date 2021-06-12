USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 210.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 50.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,132,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,018,426. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.