USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 101,313 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. 21,806,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,829,691. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

