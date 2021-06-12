USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.22. 818,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,730. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.64 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

