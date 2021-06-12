USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $45,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,309,000 after buying an additional 196,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

