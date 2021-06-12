USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,591 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,324. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 450.63 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

