Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

