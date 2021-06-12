United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $243.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $224.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

