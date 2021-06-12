United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $243.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $224.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.
NYSE:UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
