United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $232.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.10. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

