United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $261.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

