Unilever’s (ULVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,273.50 ($55.83) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,209.78. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £111.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 81.69%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

