Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

