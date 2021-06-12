Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 209,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.