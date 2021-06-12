UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of PATH opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.76. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last quarter.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

