UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $48,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

