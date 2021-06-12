UBS Group AG Sells 65,628 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,628 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $39,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

