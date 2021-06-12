UBS Group AG Sells 31,736 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

