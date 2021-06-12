UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.56% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $41,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 204,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10.

