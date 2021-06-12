Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $112,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $320.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.11.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

