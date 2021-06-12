Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.