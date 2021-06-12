U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,139 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.64% of U.S. Concrete worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.