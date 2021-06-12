Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce sales of $11.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.96 billion and the highest is $11.58 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.27 billion to $45.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $46.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.37. 1,307,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,740. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

