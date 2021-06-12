Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 87,880 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

