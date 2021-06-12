Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

