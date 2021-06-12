Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in May

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,294,100 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the May 13th total of 16,157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,260.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TUWLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
