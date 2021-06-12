Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in May

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,294,100 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the May 13th total of 16,157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,260.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TUWLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.