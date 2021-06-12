Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.89.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.27. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

