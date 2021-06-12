TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

