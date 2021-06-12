TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.97.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 686,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,739. The company has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,215 shares of company stock worth $533,184. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.