TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.99 and a 52-week high of $239.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

