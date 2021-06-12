TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,203 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $56.16 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

