TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

