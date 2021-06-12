TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

