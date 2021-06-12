TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

