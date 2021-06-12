TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,673 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Chevron stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

