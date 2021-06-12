TRON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $997.85 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.93 billion and $997.85 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000926 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001850 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

