Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 39.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $884.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,750.50 or 0.99995072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

