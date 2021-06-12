Triton International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,062 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,464% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday.

TRTN opened at $51.14 on Friday. Triton International has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.