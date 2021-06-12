Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TTBXF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
