Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TTBXF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

