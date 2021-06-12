TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Up 1.3%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 2,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.