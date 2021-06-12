Trent Peterson Sells 4,140,410 Shares of Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Stock

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) insider Trent Peterson sold 4,140,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.57), for a total transaction of A$14,905,476.00 ($10,646,768.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dusk Group Company Profile

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; jars, containers, glassware, and wax melts; and home fragrance products, including diffusers, air purifiers, essential oils, reed diffusers, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, toppers and bottles, room sprays, and storage boxes.

