Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 19,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 50,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

TSRYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

