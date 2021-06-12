TRB Advisors LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TRB Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.8% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

