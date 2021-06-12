Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post $16.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $66.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%.

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528 and have sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.