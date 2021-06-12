Travala.com Market Cap Tops $124.39 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $124.39 million and $2.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00007002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00173719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.01122724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.47 or 1.00080831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,640,003 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.