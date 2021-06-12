TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $111.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 784,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in TransUnion by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in TransUnion by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in TransUnion by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $22,596,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

