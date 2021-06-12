Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCL.A. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.22.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$13.08 and a 12 month high of C$26.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

